Left Menu

Soccer-Inter Milan pegged back twice as battling Sampdoria earn draw

The performance was there, all things considered, but there is some regret.” Inter defender Federico Dimarco blasted a free kick into the top corner after 18 minutes, the 23-year-old’s first goal for his boyhood club, but Maya Yoshida soon levelled with a deflected volley. Lautaro Martinez ruthlessly finished a sweeping counter-attack with a volley to put the visitors back in front before halftime, but Tommaso Augello responded with a wonderful volleyed strike of his own early in the second half.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:32 IST
Soccer-Inter Milan pegged back twice as battling Sampdoria earn draw

Sampdoria twice fought back from behind to hold Serie A champions Inter Milan to a 2-2 draw on Sunday, as Simone Inzaghi’s side dropped points for the first time this season.

Inter began life under their new coach with two league wins and had the chance to go eight points clear of title rivals Juventus following their defeat at Napoli, but the Nerazzurri had to settle for a point from an end-to-end encounter. “There is some regret because it was a match that we had to win and wanted to win," Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“We went ahead twice, then we missed three simple chances. Winning today would have been very important. The performance was there, all things considered, but there is some regret.” Inter defender Federico Dimarco blasted a free kick into the top corner after 18 minutes, the 23-year-old’s first goal for his boyhood club, but Maya Yoshida soon levelled with a deflected volley.

Lautaro Martinez ruthlessly finished a sweeping counter-attack with a volley to put the visitors back in front before halftime, but Tommaso Augello responded with a wonderful volleyed strike of his own early in the second half. Both sides had chances to take all three points but neither found the decisive breakthrough, leaving Inter second with seven points and Sampdoria in 13th place with two points.

Inter scored seven goals during back-to-back wins over Genoa and Hellas Verona before the international break, but Inzaghi was left frustrated on his 200th Serie A game as a coach as Sampdoria earned a deserved point. His side's task was made more complicated in the closing stages when Inter's fifth and final substitute Stefano Sensi went down injured and was unable to continue.

"Unfortunately we found ourselves down to 10 (men) for the final 20 minutes and maybe even risked losing," Inzaghi said. "It leaves a bitter taste, but now we must get our players back because we have a lot of matches, including a very important one on Wednesday (at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League).”

The hosts, also under new management in Roberto D’Aversa, had a good early chance when Morten Thorsby headed over from six yards, but they went behind when Dimarco swept in an unstoppable free kick, which Sky Italia clocked at 106 kph. Sampdoria equalised in the 32nd minute when a headed clearance from a corner fell to Yoshida, whose shot was deflected in.

But Inter re-took the lead with a well-executed counter-attack led by Nicolo Barella, who raced into the opposition half, rode a challenge, and picked out Martinez for his cushioned volley. Italy midfielder Barella became the first Inter player to provide assists in each of his first three matches of the Serie A season since Opta started collecting data in 2004-05.

But the champions again surrendered their advantage two minutes into the second half, when Augello was left unmarked to fire a volley into the top corner. Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu and Sampdoria debutant Francesco Caputo both sent promising opportunities wide, before Danilo D’Ambrosio performed a goal-line clearance to deny Mikkel Damsgaard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021