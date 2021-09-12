Soccer-Lemar hits dramatic 99th minute winner for Atletico

Thomas Lemar scored in the ninth minute of added time to give Atletico Madrid a last-gasp 2-1 victory away at newly-promoted Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday. Yannick Carrasco levelled for the visitors 11 minutes from full time after Raul de Tomas had put the hosts in front in the first period with a sublime looping header.

Carrasco's effort looked to have ensured the spoils would be shared. However, after the referee added 10 minutes of stoppage time on to a feisty encounter, Lemar broke into the Espanyol box in the final minute to fire past Diego Lopez and secure all three points for Atleti.

The result means move top of the table with 10 points from four games played with a number of the other sides at the top yet to play this weekend. Espanyol, meanwhile, have two points from their four games this campaign.

