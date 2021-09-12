Left Menu

Soccer-Lemar hits dramatic 99th minute winner for Atletico

Thomas Lemar scored in the ninth minute of added time to give Atletico Madrid a last-gasp 2-1 victory away at newly-promoted Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 12-09-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 19:40 IST
Soccer-Lemar hits dramatic 99th minute winner for Atletico
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Spain

Thomas Lemar scored in the ninth minute of added time to give Atletico Madrid a last-gasp 2-1 victory away at newly-promoted Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday. Yannick Carrasco levelled for the visitors 11 minutes from full time after Raul de Tomas had put the hosts in front in the first period with a sublime looping header.

Carrasco's effort looked to have ensured the spoils would be shared. However, after the referee added 10 minutes of stoppage time on to a feisty encounter, Lemar broke into the Espanyol box in the final minute to fire past Diego Lopez and secure all three points for Atleti.

The result means move top of the table with 10 points from four games played with a number of the other sides at the top yet to play this weekend. Espanyol, meanwhile, have two points from their four games this campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021