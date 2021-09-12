Left Menu

Athletics-Vienna marathon winner disqualified after shoes' soles violate rules

I'm pretty sure that from now on there will be some form of checks to avoid something like this to happen again in a major race." Kenya's Leonard Langat, who finished three seconds behind Hurisa, was declared the winner as a result. "Of course I would have preferred to have broken the tape," Langat said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 20:37 IST
Athletics-Vienna marathon winner disqualified after shoes' soles violate rules

Ethiopia's Derara Hurisa won the Vienna City marathon on Sunday but was disqualified soon after when the soles of his shoes were found to be one centimetre too thick and in violation of the rules. Hurisa crossed the line with a time of 2:09:22 but less than 45 minutes later, he was left distraught when his time was struck off as his shoes' soles were five centimetres thick.

The soles of road running shoes cannot be thicker than four centimetres and Hurisa had worn a different set of shoes to the ones he had mentioned on his form. "We also stressed in the technical meeting the rules about the shoes. Unfortunately, we had no other choice than disqualifying the athlete," race co-ordinator Hannes Langer said.

"It's the first time something like this has happened. I'm pretty sure that from now on there will be some form of checks to avoid something like this to happen again in a major race." Kenya's Leonard Langat, who finished three seconds behind Hurisa, was declared the winner as a result.

"Of course I would have preferred to have broken the tape," Langat said. "I had no clue about the disqualification until they told me. It was of course my aim to win and I thank God that in the end I did."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may help prevent COVID-19 blood clots; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: Sobi arthritis drug cuts death risk; heart drugs may h...

 Global
2
The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

The latest AP stories on COVID-19 outbreak in the United States

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination, test mandate; U.S. FDA may authorize COVID-19 vaccine for kids based on two months of safety data and more

Health News Roundup: 3M, Qiagen to comply with Biden's COVID-19 vaccination,...

 Global
4
SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into orbit – and bring space tourism closer to reality

SpaceX Inspiration4 mission will send 4 people with minimal training into or...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021