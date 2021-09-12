Soccer-Nice move fourth in Ligue 1 with win at Nantes
Late goals by Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri earned Nice a 2-0 victory at Nantes to move into fourth place in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Lens are in fifth place, after they won 3-2 at Bordeaux on Sunday.
Late goals by Kasper Dolberg and Amine Gouiri earned Nice a 2-0 victory at Nantes to move into fourth place in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Dolberg broke the deadlock in the 75th minute with Gouiri doubling their advantage five minutes later.
It continued Nice's impressive start to the season and lifted them to nine points from four games played, having had a point docked for crowd trouble in the game against Marseille last month. Lens are in fifth place, after they won 3-2 at Bordeaux on Sunday.
