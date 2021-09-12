Left Menu

Soccer-Milan's Ibrahimovic back with a goal in win over Lazio

The result put the Rossoneri top of the table with nine points, ahead of Napoli on goal difference, while Lazio are sixth with six points after three games.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 23:38 IST
Soccer-Milan's Ibrahimovic back with a goal in win over Lazio
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored on his return from a four-month injury layoff as they beat Lazio 2-0 at San Siro on Sunday to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season. The 39-year-old, who had not featured since sustaining a knee injury against Juventus in May, tapped in Milan's second after 67 minutes, seven minutes after he came off the bench.

It capped an impressive performance by Stefano Pioli's side, who went in front through a Rafael Leao strike just ahead of the break, shortly before Franck Kessie's penalty struck the bar. The result put the Rossoneri top of the table with nine points, ahead of Napoli on goal difference, while Lazio are sixth with six points after three games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
2
SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit

 Global
3
Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

Escorts confident of double-digit growth in tractor sales in FY22

 India
4
Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

Mental health distress increased during COVID-19 pandemic: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021