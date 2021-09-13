Soccer-Guardiola urges Man City to build on winning form

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praised his squad's commitment after they bounced back from a shaky start to their Premier League season with three successive wins. Title holders City suffered an opening day defeat at Tottenham Hotspur but responded with wins over Norwich City, Arsenal and Leicester City to move up to fourth, a point off leaders Manchester United.

Guardiola, who has guided City to three league titles since taking over in 2016, said his squad had to build on their winning form and continue to push hard in training. "The last three weeks was so good," Guardiola said. "The way we trained was a little bit of a surprise after what we achieved last season.

"The commitment of everyone was excellent. That's why we trained really well and the results against Arsenal, Norwich and Leicester proved that. "Hopefully we can continue with this mentality and raise the standards through the training sessions. That's the key point."

City, who lost to Chelsea in last season's Champions League final, host RB Leipzig in their opening group stage match of Europe's elite club competition on Wednesday.

