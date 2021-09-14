Left Menu

Soccer-Juve not among favourites, but we're in it to win it says Allegri

You have to try to win the Champions League from there. "This year we are not among the favourites but it doesn't mean that we don't have the desire to win - they are two different things." After finishing fourth in Serie A last season under previous coach Andrea Pirlo, Juve have continued to struggle since Allegri returned to take charge for a second time in May. They have one point from their opening three Serie A matches after losing 2-1 at Napoli on Saturday, something Allegri puts down to preventable mistakes.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 00:57 IST
Soccer-Juve not among favourites, but we're in it to win it says Allegri
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said his team are not among the favourites to win this season's Champions League, but insisted that should they reach at least the last eight they have every chance of going all the way. The Turin club have appeared in the Champions League final twice in the last seven seasons but fell at the last-16 stage in their previous two campaigns.

"Juventus were considered favourites in recent times because of playing in those two finals," Allegri told a news conference ahead of their Champions League opener in Malmo on Tuesday. "Now, after speaking with the president, the goal is to get into the last eight after what has taken place in the last two seasons. Then when you get there, anything can happen. You have to try to win the Champions League from there.

"This year we are not among the favourites but it doesn't mean that we don't have the desire to win - they are two different things." After finishing fourth in Serie A last season under previous coach Andrea Pirlo, Juve have continued to struggle since Allegri returned to take charge for a second time in May.

They have one point from their opening three Serie A matches after losing 2-1 at Napoli on Saturday, something Allegri puts down to preventable mistakes. "Things are not going well at the moment, despite the attitude of the team being right," he added. "Individual mistakes have occurred too often.

"We will have to concede fewer set pieces and defend them better. On Saturday (against Napoli) we just made poor decisions all over the pitch. We have to concentrate tomorrow." Forwards Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi have been left out of the squad for the trip to Sweden, with Allegri confirming they have not shaken off injuries in time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021