India to compete in Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021

Rugby India on Tuesday announced that the Indian Junior Girls Rugby squad will participate in the Asia Rugby U18 Girls Rugby Sevens Championship 2021 which will be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18 and 19. The team of 14 players and 5 officials (coaches, physio and manager) departed to Tashkent on Tuesday.

A total of five countries from across Asia including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, United Arab Emirates (UAE), India and hosts Uzbekistan will vie for top honours at the championship. The Indian National U18 Girls Rugby team is supported by Societe Generale (financial partners & official bank), Government of Odisha and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology- KIIT (high-performance partners), BLK (match kit partner), Fast & Up (nutrition partner), BLADE India and Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance (ABTP) as associate partner.

Commenting on the occasion Vikram Ahuja, President, Rugby India said, "We are thankful to Societe Generale, the Government of Odisha, KIIT and all our partners for their commitment and kind support towards Rugby India's High-Performance initiatives in preparation for the Asia Rugby Championship. The overall efforts, as envisioned by Rugby India aims to dedicate funds from all its sponsors to maximise player excellence: from the highest standard of coaching to world-class strength and rehabilitation protocols, from nutrition and hydration to mental health.' "Every player will always remain at the heart of Indian Rugby. This support will truly boost our team's morale and encourage them to perform fiercely at the Asian level and bring home accolades. We are confident that the U18 Girls team will deliver their best and make the country proud," he further added.

A total of 52 girls from 13 States/UTs across India were shortlisted based on their performance at last Sub-Junior National Championships, National School Games Rugby Championships and their fitness and skill test results. These shortlisted girls attended the national training and selection camp which was conducted at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar from August 14 to September 13. The girls underwent rigorous training and upskilling sessions conducted by renowned coaches from South Africa namely Hendrik 'Naas' Botha (South Africa Rugby Legend & 4 times World Rugby player of the year), Ludwiche Van Deventer (Rugby Sevens Specialist), along with Indian Women's Rugby Team captain Ms Vahbiz Bharucha (mentor & official Physiotherapist for the Under 18 Girls rugby team). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)