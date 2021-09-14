Delhi CM Kejriwal meets Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia here and said he is a source of inspiration for youths.

Punia, a freestyle wrestler from Haryana, won the bronze medal at his Olympic debut this year after beating Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov.

''Had the pleasure to meet Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia today at my residence,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Punia has made the country proud and is a source of inspiration for the Indian youth, he said.

''Bajrang has brought glory to India and made us all proud. You are an inspiration to millions of youth,'' Kejriwal tweeted after the meeting at the chief minister's residence at Delhi's Civil Lines area.

According to a Delhi government statement, the chief minister also felicitated the wrestler, who was accompanied by his coach Satpal Singh.

''It was great to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal. The chief minister asked about my training; and discussed the future plans,'' the wrestler, who is now preparing for the next Olympics in 2024, said.

Expressing his delight at the way Punia performed at the Olympics, Kejriwal said, ''I am sure that the entire nation takes pride in the feat Bajrang has achieved. He has taken the country's name to great heights with his power-packed performance.'' ''The Delhi government wants to promote sports and support athletes of the region and will extend any kind of assistance that they require. In that prospect, we are also establishing the Delhi Sports University to identify talent and develop players of international standards. The university will serve a cradle and warehouse of abundant talent,'' he added.

