MLB roundup: Giants bomb Padres, clinch playoff berth

The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 on Monday night, using a five-run first inning against Yu Darvish as a springboard to a 9-1 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres. Tommy La Stella led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Evan Longoria added a three-run shot, helping the Giants post their eighth consecutive win. San Francisco clinched no worse than a National League wild-card berth, while San Diego trails Cincinnati by a half-game for the NL's second wild-card spot.

Ex-Hornets coach, ABA player Gene Littles dies at 78

Gene Littles, whose career spanned three decades as an assistant and head coach in the NBA, has died at the age of 78. Littles died Sept. 9, according to a release by High Point University, where Littles remains the Panthers' all-time leading scorer. A cause of death was not given.

Soccer - We're not even a team yet, says PSG coach Pochettino

Paris St Germain have been labelled as the side to beat in the Champions League since Lionel Messi joined during the close season but coach Mauricio Pochettino warned that he had not yet turned his stellar cast of players into a team. PSG signed Messi as a free agent from Barcelona to assemble a formidable attacking trio with France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil forward Neymar, but they have yet to show what they are capable of together.

Tennis-Raducanu's toughest challenge is coping with the fame game

Emma Raducanu has spent her time hopping from one media interview to another since her fairytale U.S. Open triumph and how she deals with her new-found fame could be as important as her tennis skills for her long-term success. The 18-year-old Briton stunned the world with her improbable run to the title last week, triggering comparisons with some of the greatest achievements in sport.

Patrick Cantlay bags Nicklaus Trophy as PGA Player of the Year

FedEx Cup winner Patrick Cantlay is the PGA Tour Player of the Year. Cantlay, 29, led wire to wire at East Lake to claim the Tour Championship, capping a four-win 2021 that included $7,638,805 in official winnings plus $15 million as the FedEx Cup champion.

Tennis-Fernandez caught up in Cinderella moment after U.S. Open run

After being caught up in a showbiz whirlwind following her unexpected run to the U.S. Open final, Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez said she now feels like Cinderella. The 19-year-old, along with U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, is being hailed the world over after her electrifying run in Flushing Meadows.

Report: NBA won’t mandate vaccine for players

The NBA will exempt its players from getting the COVID-19 vaccine while mandating that referees and most staff get vaccinated, ESPN reported Tuesday. The NBA and NBPA continue to negotiate other COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming season, but the vaccine mandate is a non-starter with the union, per the report. However, the league is putting forth strict protocols for players who are not vaccinated.

Soccer-Men's and Women's teams offered identical contract proposals - U.S. Soccer

The U.S. Soccer Federation said on Tuesday it has offered identical contract proposals to the respective men's and women's players associations, in an effort to bring the two parties under one collective bargaining agreement (CBA) structure. "U.S. Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the United States, is a single pay structure for both senior national teams," U.S. Soccer said in a written statement.

Athletics-Niyonsaba smashes women's 2,000m world record

Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba capped off her season by breaking the 2,000 metres world record on Tuesday, finishing with a time of 5 minutes and 21.56 seconds at a Continental Tour event in Zagreb. The 28-year-old, who won the 5,000 metres Diamond League tile in Zurich last week, shaved nearly four seconds off the outdoor record and over two off the indoor mark.

Soccer - CAF president urges 'open minded' debate on World Cup every two years

Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe says discussions around hosting the World Cup every two years should continue "in an open minded manner", providing a potential boost to FIFA's controversial plans. Motsepe is viewed as a staunch ally of FIFA president Gianni Infantino and CAF provides a sizeable voting bloc within the organisation, with 54 of its 211 members.

