Parimatch Announces a Major Partnership with Trinbago Knight Riders

Parimatch, the leader in the international betting and gambling market, is delighted to announce the partnership with four-time Caribbean Premier League winner Trinbago Knight Riders. The CPL is an annual Twenty20 cricket tournament held in the Caribbean. It was founded in 2013 and TKR is by far the most successful participating team. They triumphed for the first time in 2015 defeating the Barbados Tridents by 20 runs at Queen's Park Oval. After that, in 2017, Knight Riders managed to not only become the champions once more but also to defend the title the following year. The team's most recent league victory was last season, with wins in all 12 games played. The partnership between Parimatch and Trinbago Knight Riders speaks to the best principles of the two sides. The finest online gambling brand is now the official betting partner of the most outstanding CPL team, and this synergy will provide our viewers and users with the best possible experience and emotions. CEO PMI, Anton Rublievskyi commented on the new partnership agreement, "I would like to express my thankfulness to the club and to all your players who made such a warm welcome to us during the initial stage of the signing and of course now, during the CPL season. As you know, we just recently signed Dale Steyn, earlier this year, and TKR is our first ever cricket association with the club. We are happy to put Trinbago Knight Riders on the list amongst living legends of sports such as Conor McGregor and Mike Tyson, and of course, incredible football squads: Chelsea, Juventus, Leicester, and Everton.'' ''I am very excited about this partnership because TKR is not only a good team, with its long history of success, but also a true mix of incredible players, and true legends of the sport of cricket." About PMI PMI is a service company, engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides tech, marketing and communications services for partners in the betting and gambling industry. Innovations, new technologies and the desire to provide the best gaming experience for the customers is what drives PMI forward. Parimatch is the world-leading betting company founded in 1994 which employs a digital-focused strategy to meet all the challenges of today's reality. The company has come a long way and is continuously developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed by over 2.6 million users across Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Parimatch's team of champions includes such stars as Conor McGregor, the living legend of boxing Mike Tyson and Dale Willem Steyn, one of the greatest bowlers of all time. It also includes partnerships with one of the most famous football leagues in the world, such as LaLiga, as well as with the biggest teams in the world: Chelsea, Juventus, Leicester City and Everton.

