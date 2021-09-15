The following are the top stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-MALAN You can never get used to this Indian bowling attack: Dawid Malan By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) England big-hitter Dawid Malan feels Indian bowlers are subtly different from each other, making it nearly impossible for batsmen to fully get used to them.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD CROWD Limited spectators to be allowed at IPL matches New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Limited spectators will be allowed into the stadiums when the much-awaited Indian Premier League resumes in the UAE this weekend, the event's organisers announced on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-WT20-IND-HASAN Will try and replicate 2017 Champions Trophy final: Pakistan all-rounder Hasan Ali on India game at T20 WC Karachi, Sep 15 (PTI) Pakistan seamer Hasan Ali is confident that his team can beat arch-rivals India in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup, replicating its convincing win in the 2017 Champions Trophy final at the Oval.

SPO-CRI-IPL-ELLIS Besides teammate Shami, Ellis hopes to pick brains of Bumrah and Siraj in maiden IPL By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Having broken the stereotype for a successful fast bowler in Australia, the ''not so tall'' Nathan Ellis is set to tick off another major milestone in his fast rising career.

SPO-TT-TEAM-MANIKA Manika Batra left out of India squad for Asian TT Championships New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Star paddler Manika Batra was on Wednesday left out of the India squad for the Asian Championships beginning September 28 in Doha after she did not attend the mandatory national camp in Sonepat.

SPO-CRI-DDCA-OMBUDSMAN Former Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra appointed DDCA Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Former Supreme Court judge and one of India's foremost legal luminaries, Justice (Retired) Indu Malhotra will be the new Ombudsman cum Ethics Officer of Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA).

SPO-CRI-IPL-MAXWELL IPL in UAE will level playing field for T20 World Cup: Maxwell Dubai, Sep 15 (PTI) Star Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell believes having the Indian Premier League in the UAE will level the playing field ''a fair bit'' in the T20 World Cup to be held at the same venue next month.

SPO-CRI-ICC-T20I-RANKINGS ICC T20 Rankings: Virat, Rahul remain static at 4th and 6th places, no bowler in top-10 Dubai, Sep 15 (PTI) India captain Virat Kohli and star batsman KL Rahul maintained their fourth and sixth place respectively among the batsmen while no Indian bowler featured in the top-10 in the ICC T20 rankings.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-KAIF Performance in first match will set tone for DC this IPL, says Kaif Dubai, Sep 15 (PTI) Assistant coach Mohammad Kaif reckons the first match in the second half of the Indian Premier League will set the tone for the rest of the tournament for table toppers Delhi Capitals.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SA-BOUCHER Players picking up bits of information on UAE conditions in IPL will help SA at T20 WC: Boucher Colombo, Sep 15 (PTI) Head coach Mark Boucher hopes South Africa's T20 World Cup bound players can pick up ''bits of information'' about the UAE conditions during the Indian Premier League which he feels will stand the team in good stead during the marquee ICC event.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-IND Staying in the moment helped us in Tokyo: Udita Bengaluru, Sep 15 (PTI) India women's hockey team defender Udita feels staying in the moment helped the side bounce back from a series of losses in the initial phase of Tokyo Olympics and eventually script history.

SPO-CRI-WOM-IND-AUS-HEALY Alyssa Healy wants to replicate Rohit Sharma's success across formats Brisbane, Sep 15 (PTI) Top Australian cricketer Alyssa Healy says she seeks inspiration from Rohit Sharma and wants to replicate the flamboyant Indian opener's success across all three formats.

SPO-BOX-NATIONALS Sumit Sangwan among winners on day 1 of National Boxing Bellary, Sep 15 (PTI) Former Asian medallist Sumit Sangwan (86kg) was among the victors on the opening day of the men's National Boxing Championships at the Inspire Institute of Sports here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-HANUMA-HYDERABAD With Azhar at helm of HCA, Hanuma Vihari set to wear Hyderabad jersey in upcoming season Hyderabad, Sep 15 (PTI) India's Test specialist Hanuma Vihari, who had left Hyderabad to play for Andhra to further his international prospects, is back ''home'' after five seasons for the upcoming domestic season.

SPO-ATH-NATIONAL Abhishek wins maiden 5000m race, Parul also shines bright for Railways Warangal, Sep 15 (PTI) Railways' runners Abhishek Paul and Parul Chaudhary won the men and women's 5000m titles respectively on the opening day of the 60th National Open Athletics Championships at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.

SPO-BOX-AIBA-LD IOC IOC says it continues to have deepest concerns on ''place of boxing'' in Olympics Lausanne, Sep 15 (PTI) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday ''restated its deepest concerns'' on boxing's place in the 2024 Paris Olympics, citing ''unresolved'' issues with the International Boxing Association's governance structure, financial situation and the scoring system.

SPO-FOOT-DURAND-BFC Bengaluru FC start their Durand Cup campaign in style; beat Kerala Blasters 2-0 Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) Former ISL champions Bengaluru FC (BFC) on Wednesday registered a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters to make a brilliant start to their campaign at the Durand Cup football tournament here.

