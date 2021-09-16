To reduce corruption, Hry govt to identify 'sensitive posts', prescribe tenure limit for officials

In a step aimed to reduce corruption, the Haryana government has decided to identify ''sensitive posts'' both in the head offices and in field offices which primarily involve public dealing and decision making having financial implications and fix a tenure limit for such posts.

''It has been observed by the government that there are various posts of sensitive nature both in the head offices and in the field offices of all departments/boards/corporations. ''So as to reduce corruption, the government has decided to identify such 'sensitive posts' and thereafter prescribe a tenure limit regarding the same,'' Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan wrote in a communication to all administrative secretaries and all heads of departments in the state.

The communication from the chief secretary was also addressed to managing directors/chief administrators of all the boards or corporations, all divisional and deputy commissioners and registrar of all universities in the state.

All the administrative secretaries, are therefore, requested to ensure that the heads of the departments/boards/corporations of their respective departments immediately prepare the list of such ''sensitive posts'', that is primarily those posts which involve public dealing, decision making involving financial implications, grants of licences, certificates along with the names of officers/officials who have been posted on these sensitive posts continuously since more than three years, he wrote.

They have been asked to forward the list to the Chief Secretary (in General Services-II branch) latest by October 5. PTI SUN KJ

