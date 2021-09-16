Left Menu

To reduce corruption, Hry govt to identify 'sensitive posts', prescribe tenure limit for officials

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 00:21 IST
To reduce corruption, Hry govt to identify 'sensitive posts', prescribe tenure limit for officials
  • Country:
  • India

In a step aimed to reduce corruption, the Haryana government has decided to identify ''sensitive posts'' both in the head offices and in field offices which primarily involve public dealing and decision making having financial implications and fix a tenure limit for such posts.

''It has been observed by the government that there are various posts of sensitive nature both in the head offices and in the field offices of all departments/boards/corporations. ''So as to reduce corruption, the government has decided to identify such 'sensitive posts' and thereafter prescribe a tenure limit regarding the same,'' Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan wrote in a communication to all administrative secretaries and all heads of departments in the state.

The communication from the chief secretary was also addressed to managing directors/chief administrators of all the boards or corporations, all divisional and deputy commissioners and registrar of all universities in the state.

All the administrative secretaries, are therefore, requested to ensure that the heads of the departments/boards/corporations of their respective departments immediately prepare the list of such ''sensitive posts'', that is primarily those posts which involve public dealing, decision making involving financial implications, grants of licences, certificates along with the names of officers/officials who have been posted on these sensitive posts continuously since more than three years, he wrote.

They have been asked to forward the list to the Chief Secretary (in General Services-II branch) latest by October 5. PTI SUN KJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021