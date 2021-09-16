Experienced Shireen Limaye to lead Indian basketball team in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

Experienced forward Shireen Limaye will lead the Indian basketball women's team at the upcoming FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2021. Head coach Zoran Visic has named a relatively inexperienced squad with Sruthi Arvind, S Pushpa, PU Navaneetha and Stephy Nixon the only other players apart from the captain to hold onto their berths.

In the 2019 edition, which was held in India, the team failed to register a single win to finish eighth and last. India was relegated to Division 'B' as a result. But despite the relegation, the Indian team has retained its place in the elite continental competition since FIBA could not organise the Division 'B' event in the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26-year-old forward is one of the five players to have been retained in a new-look Indian team. India, world No 70, is in Group A with Japan (8), South Korea (19) and New Zealand (36). The FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2021, which will be played at the Prince Hamza Hall in Amman, starts on September 27. The final is slated for October 3, as per olympics.com

The tournament also acts as the Asia and Oceania qualification for the 2022 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup to be held in Australia. The top four teams from the continental showpiece will make it to the World Cup. India squad: Shireen Limaye (captain), Madhu Kumari, Sruthi Arvind, S. Pushpa, P.U. Navaneetha, S. Sathiya, M Nishanthi, Vaishnavi Yadav, Sreekala Rani, Anumaria, Stephy Nixon, S.M. Sahana.

Head Coach: Zoran Visic Coaches: Srinivas Murthy and M Meenalatha

Physiotherapist: Ahana Puranik (ANI)

