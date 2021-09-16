Soccer-Burnley manager Dyche extends contract to 2025

Left Menu

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has signed a four-year contract extension with the club, the Premier League side said on Thursday. The 50-year-old, currently the longest serving manager in the top flight, has spent nine years at Burnley and kept the club in the Premier League for the last five seasons. Dyche's assistant manager Ian Woan has also extended his contract until 2025.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:40 IST
Burnley manager Sean Dyche has signed a four-year contract extension with the club, the Premier League side said on Thursday. The 50-year-old, currently the longest serving manager in the top flight, has spent nine years at Burnley and kept the club in the Premier League for the last five seasons.

Dyche's assistant manager Ian Woan has also extended his contract until 2025. "I have a strong affinity with the area and our supporters after so many years here and I look forward to putting in the hard work needed to keep the club moving in the right direction," Dyche told the club's website https://www.burnleyfootballclub.com/content/dyche-signs-new-deal.

"It was an important summer for us to add talent and depth to the team, but the work doesn't stop there. As a club, we're about developing and improving players and the environment we foster here is so important to that. Dyche has overseen two promotions from the second-tier Championship since taking over at Burnley in October 2012 and led them to a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League in the 2017-18 campaign.

Burnley, who lost 3-1 at Everton in the Premier League on Monday, will host Arsenal on Saturday.

