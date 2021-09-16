Left Menu

World Economic Forum to be held in Davos in January 2022

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:03 IST
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to take place in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos next year on Jan. 17-21, reverting to an in-person meeting of world and business leaders, organisers said on Thursday. The meeting will focus on accelerating stakeholder capitalism, harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and ensuring a more inclusive future of work, WEF organisers said in a statement https://www.weforum.org/press/2021/09/world-economic-forum-plans-2022-annual-meeting-in-davos-klosters-c77de6b5fb.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced organisers last year to shift the WEF annual meeting to Singapore and then cancel it altogether, raising questions over whether the high-profile event would return to Switzerland at all.

