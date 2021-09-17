Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea forward Harder becomes Denmark record scorer

Shortly after joining Chelsea, Harder was also the first player to be named UEFA Women's Player of the Year twice. In her debut season in England she helped the Blues win the Women's Super League and also reached the Champions League final, losing 4-0 to Barcelona.

Chelsea's Pernille Harder became Denmark's all-time leading scorer in either men's or women's football on Thursday when she netted her 66th international goal in their 7-0 World Cup 2023 qualifying victory over Malta. Harder, who netted a hat-trick for Denmark on debut aged just 16 in 2009, takes the record from Merete Pedersen who netted 65 times for Denmark's women's side.

She joined Chelsea last year from VfL Wolfsburg for an undisclosed fee, with media reporting it was around 250,000 pounds ($344,800), a record amount for a female player. Shortly after joining Chelsea, Harder was also the first player to be named UEFA Women's Player of the Year twice.

In her debut season in England she helped the Blues win the Women's Super League and also reached the Champions League final, losing 4-0 to Barcelona. ($1 = 0.7251 pounds)

