Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Lengthy toilet breaks may soon be thing of the past

Inordinately long toilets breaks or medical timeouts at critical moments could soon be a thing of the past in men's tennis with the ATP Tour planning to impose stricter rules, a source at the men's governing body told Reuters. The practice has long been a bugbear of players, most recently at the U.S. Open where Stefanos Tsitsipas was accused of gamesmanship by Andy Murray for taking a lengthy trip to the bathroom at a critical point in their first-round match.

Athletics-Salazar's four-year ban upheld by CAS

American Alberto Salazar, who has coached some of the world's top long-distance runners, had his four-year suspension for a series of anti-doping rule violations upheld by the highest court in sport. The 63-year-old, who guided Britain's Mo Farah to Olympic titles, was banned by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in 2019 for "orchestrating and facilitating" doping as head coach of the Nike Oregon Project, an elite camp designed primarily to develop U.S. endurance athletes.

Former No. 1 Simona Halep marries in Romania

Former world No. 1 Simona Halep is taking a break in her WTA schedule: She married boyfriend Toni Iuruc Wednesday in her hometown of Constanta, Romania. Halep posted photos on social media, showing the party that followed the civil ceremony. Her coach Darren Cahill sent well wishes from afar.

Seattle to host 2023 All-Star Game

The Mariners will host the 2023 All-Star Game, Major League Baseball announced Thursday at the Space Needle in Seattle. The Midsummer Classic will return to the Emerald City for the third time overall and first since 2001. Seattle hosted the 1979 event at the Kingdome and the 2001 event at T-Mobile Park, which was then named Safeco Field.

Soccer-England push France out of top three in FIFA men's rankings

Euro 2020 finalists England pushed world champions France out of the top three in world soccer body FIFA's latest men's soccer rankings published on Thursday. Belgium remained the top ranked side, followed by Brazil. European champions Italy, on a record unbeaten international run of 37 matches, are fifth with Argentina sixth.

Soccer-England to host new annual women's tournament starting 2022

The English Women's soccer team will compete in a new annual international tournament on home soil starting in 2022, the national side announced on Thursday. The tournament will be staged in February next year, with England being joined by Germany and Spain, while a fourth competing nation will be announced soon, the team said in a statement https://bit.ly/3lxun0q.

Simone Biles condemns U.S. Olympic Committee, FBI for sex-abuse crisis

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles held back tears on Wednesday, as she told lawmakers how the FBI and U.S. gymnastic and Olympic officials failed to stop the sexual abuse that she and hundreds of other athletes suffered from former doctor Larry Nassar. "To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse," she said before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee alongside fellow gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols.

Soccer-FIFA says survey shows majority of fans back more frequent World Cups

FIFA says it has fan backing for the much-criticised plan to shift to a biennial World Cup after releasing a summary of the results of an opinion survey of supporters. The proposals, which have been outlined by FIFA's head of Global Football Development, former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, have been met with widespread opposition from within the game.

Golf-Koepka confirms he will play in Ryder Cup

Four-times major winner Brooks Koepka confirmed his participation in next week's Ryder Cup, after his commitment to the competition was called into question. In an interview with Golf Digest this week, Koepka described the biennial team event between the United States and Europe as "a bit odd" and mentally challenging, saying that he might not be cut out for team sports.

Olympics-LA28 Games will be 'on time and on budget', says new CEO

Kathy Carter, who this week was named CEO of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic organizing committee, said the Games will be both fiscally sound and leave a lasting impact on the host city. Carter told Reuters the "no build" Games will utilize the city's wide array of existing sports facilities and will cost about $6.9 billion, spending that will be offset by revenues from sponsorships, ticket sales and other sources.

