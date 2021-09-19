Left Menu

Dhoni wins toss, elects to bat against Mumbai Indians

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 19-09-2021 19:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 19:23 IST
Dhoni wins toss, elects to bat against Mumbai Indians
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat against defending champions Mumbai Indians, who are being led by Kieron Pollard in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, as IPL action resumed here on Sunday.

The IPL-14 was postponed after the coronavirus breached its bio-bubble in May.

Dashing all-rounder Hardik Pandya is also missing the game for MI, making the way for Anmolpreet Singh's debut.

On Rohit's absence, Pollard said, ''He is okay, we will see him sooner rather than later. He is the captain of this ship. I am just standing in.'' For CSK, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Dwayne Bravo and Josh Hazlewood are the four foreigners playing in the match.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard (C) ,Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021