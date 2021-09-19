Durand Cup: Defending champions Gokulam Kerala, Army Red enter quarters

One did it in style, while the other upset incredible odds but both got the job done, as defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC and the Army Red football team made it out of Group D, reaching the quarter-finals of the 130th Durand Cup. In the event, the Army Red team became the second services team after Army Green to make it through to the tournament's knockout stages.

The simultaneous final group fixtures, were extremely contrasting in nature. While the game between the Reds and ISL side Hyderabad FC at the Vivekananda YubabharatiKrirangan (VYBK) was tight and cagey in nature, it rained goals at the Kalyani Stadium where Assam Rifles and Gokulam Kerala squared off. The Malabarians showed no mercy and raced to an emphatic 4-1 lead by half-time.

Nigerian striker Chisom Elvis Chikatara gave Gokulam the lead in the very first minute. Goan forward BenestonPiectonBarrettonotched a brace in the first-half while Rahim Osumanu also added to the tally. In the second half, Chikatara added a double to his name to complete his hat-trick, the first of the 130th Durand Cup. Substitute Sourav also joined the action and nicked a goal for himself in the 61st minute.

Assam Rifles did score twice (Soibam Roger Singh 36', SamujalRabha 63') but it was nothing more than consolation. In the other game at the VYBK, Army Red continued their brilliant run and defeated Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC 2-1 to become the second regimental side to qualify for the knockouts.

LitonShilof Army Red scored a brace and was the star of the match. Koustav Dutta scored the only goal for Hyderabad FC. The first half was very eventful with both teams playing equally well. LitonShil broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute but Hyderabad's Koustav Dutta did well to score the equalizer, just two minutes later. There were quite a few chances created but after that but it remained 1-1 at half time.

Army Red played a very attacking game in the second half and LitonShil did well to score the winning goal for the Reds, taking his team through to the quarter-finals. Elvis Chikatara of Gokulam and LitonShil of Army Red were adjudged to be the Man of the Match from their respective games. (ANI)

