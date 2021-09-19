PL: De Gea and Lingard hand Manchester United late dramatic win against West Ham

Jesse Lingard and David De Gea were the heroes for Manchester United as the Reds' earned a 2-1 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium in their Premier League (PL) encounter on Sunday. Jesse Lingard scored the late goal to give United the lead and the goalkeeper De Gea later saved a penalty in injury time to complete a dramatic win in London.

West Ham took the lead after 30 minutes when Said Benrahma's curling effort deflected off Raphael Varane, deceived De Gea and flew into the opposite corner. Man Utd were back on level terms just five minutes later, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his third goal in his second match since returning to the club from close range after Lukasz Fabianski spilled his initial shot.

The match concluded with a dramatic finale, as Lingard, who scored nine goals in 16 appearances on loan at West Ham last season, came on as a substitute and curled in a stunning goal on 88 minutes. But in stoppage time Luke Shaw was penalised for a handball after Mark Atkinson overturned the decision following a Video Assistant Referee review. West Ham sub Mark Noble, with his first touch of the ball, stepped up and had his penalty brilliantly saved by De Gea.

Man Utd's victory takes them to 13 points, second on goal difference behind leaders Liverpool. West Ham remains eighth. (ANI)

