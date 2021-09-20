NFL-Injuries cloud Week 2 action as four quarterbacks leave hurt

Four starting National Football League (NFL) quarterbacks departed their respective games on Sunday in an injury-riddled afternoon across the Week 2 schedule. Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa was carted off with a rib injury in the first quarter of Miami's 35-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills, while Texans' Tyrod Taylor left with a hamstring injury after securing a 14-7 lead over the Cleveland Browns with a 15-yard scramble to the end zone in the second quarter.

The Browns rallied to win 31-21. Chicago Bears' first-round pick Justin Fields took over from Andy Dalton in the second half of their 20-17 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals after the veteran quarterback appeared to suffer a knee injury, while Carson Wentz left in the fourth quarter of Indianapolis Colts' 27-24 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after hurting his ankle.

The quarterback woes were among a spate of injuries among key NFL players on Sunday. Three-time Pro Bowl linebacker T.J. Watt left during the Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-17 defeat by the Las Vegas Raiders after suffering a groin injury, just days after signing a four-year contract extension worth a reported $112 million to become the league's highest-paid defensive player.

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Browns' five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry also left their respective games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Texans with injuries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)