Soccer-Lens to play two games without fans after crowd trouble

Earlier this month, Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious crowd trouble during their game against Olympique Marseille whose players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch.

Ligue 1 club RC Lens will play two home games behind closed doors pending an investigation into the crowd trouble that marred Saturday's derby against Lille, the league's disciplinary committee said on Monday. Lens will host Strasbourg on Wednesday and Stade de Reims on Oct. 1, with a decision on the incident to be rendered on Oct. 6, the statement https://www.lfp.fr/Articles/DISCIPLINE/2021/09/20/commission-de-discipline-les-decisions-du-20-septembre-2021 added.

The kickoff to the second half of the Ligue 1 game, which Lens won 1-0, was delayed by about half an hour after crowd trouble erupted at halftime. Lille fans will also be barred from the away end at Strasbourg this weekend, the statement said.

Earlier this month, Nice were docked two points, one of them suspended, after serious crowd trouble during their game against Olympique Marseille whose players clashed with home fans who pelted them with missiles and stormed onto the pitch.

