KKR beat RCB by 9 wickets

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 20-09-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 22:28 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by nine wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

Chasing a paltry 93 for a win, Shubman Gill (48) and debutant Venkatesh Iyer (41 not out) stitched 82 runs for the opening wicket as KKR reached 94 for 1 in just 10 overs.

Earlier, electing to bat, RCB were bundled out for 92 with Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarthy taking three wickets apiece for 9 and 13 runs respectively.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 92 all out in 19 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 22; Varun Chakravarthy 3/13, Andre Russell 3/9, Lockie Ferguson 2/24).

Kolkata Knight Riders: 94 for 1 in 10 overs (Shubman Gill 48, Venkatesh Iyer 41 not out).

