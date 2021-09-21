Left Menu

Cricket-Security tightened around NZ women's team in England after threat

"Although this did not specifically reference the White Ferns it was treated seriously, investigated, and deemed not credible. "The White Ferns have now arrived in Leicester and, as a precaution, security around them has been boosted." England lead the five match series 2-0.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 03:32 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 03:32 IST
Security has been tightened around New Zealand's women's cricket team after a threat was received ahead of a one-day international against England in Leicester on Tuesday. England earlier withdrew their men's and women's teams from next month's tour of Pakistan, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country amid security concerns.

New Zealand Cricket said a threatening email had been sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The www.espncricinfo.com website reported that a member of the New Zealand team management was told a bomb would be placed at the team hotel.

