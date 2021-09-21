Left Menu

Soccer-Taking a knee is losing strength, says Chelsea defender Alonso

"I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody," Alonso said after Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chelsea-crush-tottenham-go-joint-top-2021-09-19 at Tottenham Hotspur. "I think it's losing a bit of strength the other way, so I just prefer to do it this way." Chelsea are joint top of the table after five matches.

Reuters | Updated: 21-09-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 08:31 IST
Soccer-Taking a knee is losing strength, says Chelsea defender Alonso

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has stopped taking the knee before matches this season because the anti-racism gesture is "losing a bit of strength", the 30-year-old said. Players and staff have been taking a knee prior to kickoff since the league returned to action in June last year to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Alonso said he has decided to stand while other players kneel and will instead point to the "No Room For Racism" badge on the sleeve of his kit to highlight the issue. "I prefer to do it this way and, of course, to say very clearly that I am against racism and I respect everybody," Alonso said after Sunday's 3-0 Premier League win https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/chelsea-crush-tottenham-go-joint-top-2021-09-19 at Tottenham Hotspur.

"I think it's losing a bit of strength the other way, so I just prefer to do it this way." Chelsea are joint top of the table after five matches. They host Aston Villa in Wednesday's League Cup match.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the origin of COVID-19; Brazil reports over 150,000 COVID-19 cases in one day amid Rio backlog and more

Health News Roundup: Cambodia bat researchers on a mission to track the orig...

 Global
2
Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

Indonesia says no evidence of alleged Chinese intel hack

 Indonesia
3
A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to get vaccinated

A direct recommendation from a doctor may be the final push someone needs to...

 United States
4
(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch happening soon

(Updated) iQOO Z5 5G first look revealed in new teaser poster; India launch ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021