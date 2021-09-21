The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-ATH-AMLAN After winning 200m gold in only his 2nd senior level race, Amlan Borgohain wants to just run fast By Philem Dipak Singh New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) He has won a gold with the fifth fastest time ever by an Indian in only his second 200m competition at senior level but Assam youngster, Amlan Borgohain, wants to take one step at a time and refuses to harbour lofty ambitions.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD WOM Australia too good for struggling India, win by nine wickets in first ODI Mackay, Sep 21 (PTI) India's frailties in the batting and bowling department were laid bare as the mighty Australia gave the visitors a nine-wicket hiding in the first women's ODI to extend their record winning streak to 25 matches.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-SRH-PREVIEW Delhi Capitals resume IPL campaign against laggards SRH Dubai, Sep 21 (PTI) Bolstered by Shreyas Iyer's return, Delhi Capitals will look to maintain the form they showed in the first half of the season as they resume their IPL campaign against a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PONTING-PANT Rishabh's level of maturity has gone through roof: Ponting Dubai, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting feels his young skipper Rishabh Pant's level of maturity ''has gone through the roof'' in the last couple of seasons as he has evolved from a swashbuckling keeper-batsman to a leader of the pack.

SPO-CRI-IPL-TALIBAN Taliban bans IPL broadcast in Afghanistan New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Taliban-ruled Afghanistan has banned the broadcast of the hugely popular Indian Premier League (IPL) in the country over the presence of ''female audience and spectators'' in stadiums.

SPO-BOX-NATIONALS Shiva, Sanjeet, Deepak, Rohit win gold in Men's Boxing Nationals; book spots for Worlds Bellary, Sep 21 (PTI) Rohit Mor stunned defending champion Mohammad Hussamuddin but the accomplished duo of Shiva Thapa and Sanjeet lived up to expectations by clinching gold medals in their respective weight categories at the Men's National Boxing Championships here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-MITHALI Have to work a lot in terms of our bowling department: Mithali Mackay, Sep 21 (PTI) India skipper Mithali Raj said that the team needed to ''work a lot'' on its bowling after suffering a nine-wicket drubbing at the hands of Australia in the first women's ODI here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-LATHAM-NZ-PAK We missed out on ''historic moment'' by abandoning Pak tour but safety paramount: Latham Dubai, Sep 21 (PTI) New Zealand batsman Tom Latham on Tuesday admitted that his team missed out on a ''historic moment'' by cancelling the Pakistan tour but asserted that the decision was based on players' safety.

SPO-FOOT-AFC-ATKMB ATKMB face FC Nasaf in unfamiliar Uzbek territory in AFC Cup Inter-Zone Semis Karshi (Uzbekistan), Sep 21 (PTI) Up against a formidable opponent in an unfamiliar territory, ATK Mohun Bagan will start as underdogs in their AFC Cup Inter-Zone Semi-final against FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-RANKINGS Mithali retains number one spot as Satterthwaite returns to top five in ODI Rankings Dubai, Sep 21 (PTI) India skipper Mithali Raj continued to hold on to the number one spot while New Zealand's Amy Satterthwaite returned to the top five in the latest ICC women's ODI rankings for batters released on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-KOHLI-FITNESS How Kohli overcame persistent back issues New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Virat Kohli has narrated his struggles from a persistent back pain in 2014 and how he overcame it with the guidance of former India strength and conditioning coach Basu Shanker.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-RABADA We've given ourselves a good chance to qualify for playoffs: Rabada Dubai, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada feels the the team has given itself a good chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs following a brilliant performance in the first half of the season.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-HESSON Virat’s decision to quit captaincy didn't impact RCB's performance against KKR: Hesson Abu Dhabi, Sep 21 (PTI) Virat Kohli's decision to quit Royal Challengers Bangalore captaincy after the ongoing season had no impact on the team's performance against Kolkata Knight Riders, asserted head coach Mike Hesson.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KKR-MORGAN Iyer's aggressive knock signifies the aggressive brand of cricket KKR want to play: Morgan Abu Dhabi, Sep 21 (PTI) Lavishing praise on debutant Venkatesh Iyer, skipper Eoin Morgan said the Madhya Pradesh batsman's unbeaten knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore signified the ''aggressive'' brand of cricket Kolkata Knight Riders aspire to play. SPO-FOOT-WOM-TOURNEY Kochi to host women's international tournament in December ahead of AFC Asian Cup next year Kochi, Sep 21 (PTI) An international football tournament will be held here in December ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup that India is hosting from January 20 to February 6 next year.

SPO-FOOT-DURAND Delhi FC, Bengaluru FC enter quarterfinals of Durand Cup Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) Delhi FC and Bengaluru FC on Tuesday entered the quarter-finals of the 130th Durand Cup football tournament after notching up contrasting wins over Kerala Blasters and Indian Navy here respectively.

