Royals set Punjab Kings 186-run target
Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal 49 was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomor contributed 43.Left-arm Medium pacer Arshdeep Singh 532 and Mohammed Shami 321 shared eight wickets between them.Brief Score Rajasthan Royals 185 all out in 20 overs. Y Jaiswal 49, Evin Lewis 36 Arshdeep Singh 532, M Shami 321.
Punjab Kings bowled out Rajasthan Royals for 185 in exact 20 overs in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Tuesday. Opener Yashaswi Jaiswal (49) was the top scorer for the Royals while Mahipal Lomor contributed 43.
Left-arm Medium pacer Arshdeep Singh (5/32) and Mohammed Shami (3/21) shared eight wickets between them.
Brief Score: Rajasthan Royals: 185 all out in 20 overs. (Y Jaiswal 49, Evin Lewis 36; Arshdeep Singh 5/32, M Shami 3/21).
