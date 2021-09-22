Left Menu

IPL 2021: SRH win toss, opt to bat against DC

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 22-09-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 19:19 IST
IPL 2021: SRH win toss, opt to bat against DC
Rishabh Pant and Kane Williamson (Photo: Twitter/IPL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Speaking at the toss, Kane Williamson said: "We will bat. Looks like a good surface, important for us to assess conditions first up and get some runs on the board. It's a chance to regroup and want to put up a much better performance. Holder, Rashid, Warner and myself are the four foreign players."

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant said: "We were thinking of bowling first. We were gonna chase anyway. We are looking to focus on the process and take one match at a time. Overseas players are Nortje, Rabada, Stoinis and Hetmyer. Ash is playing as well." SRH need a win badly in this match to keep any hope of IPL glory alive for the season, as they sit right at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win from seven games. For DC, they've got Shreyas Iyer back and will see the reunion of the pace duo of Rabada and Nortje that has been so successful in the past. Delhi is currently placed second with 12 points against their name on the table.

Playing XI: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021