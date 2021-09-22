IPL 2021: SRH win toss, opt to bat against DC

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday. Speaking at the toss, Kane Williamson said: "We will bat. Looks like a good surface, important for us to assess conditions first up and get some runs on the board. It's a chance to regroup and want to put up a much better performance. Holder, Rashid, Warner and myself are the four foreign players."

Delhi Capitals (DC) captain Rishabh Pant said: "We were thinking of bowling first. We were gonna chase anyway. We are looking to focus on the process and take one match at a time. Overseas players are Nortje, Rabada, Stoinis and Hetmyer. Ash is playing as well." SRH need a win badly in this match to keep any hope of IPL glory alive for the season, as they sit right at the bottom of the points table with just a solitary win from seven games. For DC, they've got Shreyas Iyer back and will see the reunion of the pace duo of Rabada and Nortje that has been so successful in the past. Delhi is currently placed second with 12 points against their name on the table.

Playing XI: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan. Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed. (ANI)

