Archery WC: Indian women's compound team in final, men lose in quarters

The Indian womens compound archery team defeated hosts USA 226-225 to enter the finals but the mens team lost in the last-eight stage of the World Championship here.The seventh-seeded womens team, comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha, held its nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Makenna Proctor on Wednesday.However, the mens team, led by the seasoned Abhishek Verma, lost 235-238 to Austria in the quarterfinals.The Indian womens trio will next face top seeds Colombia in the final.

PTI | Yankton | Updated: 23-09-2021 07:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 07:29 IST
Archery WC: Indian women's compound team in final, men lose in quarters

The Indian women's compound archery team defeated hosts USA 226-225 to enter the finals but the men's team lost in the last-eight stage of the World Championship here.

The seventh-seeded women's team, comprising Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha, held its nerves in a close battle with Linda Ochoa-Anderson, Paige Pearce and Makenna Proctor on Wednesday.

However, the men's team, led by the seasoned Abhishek Verma, lost 235-238 to Austria in the quarterfinals.

The Indian women's trio will next face top seeds Colombia in the final. Colombia defeated France 234-220 in its semifinal match. The mixed team of Verma and Surekha also entered the final, beating Korea's Kim Yunhee and Kim Jongho 159-156. They will be up against second seeds Colombia in the summit clash. In the men's section, three-time World Cup gold-medallist Verma, along with Sangam Bisla and Roshab Yadav, fought well but could not advance ahead.

The Indian men's team was seeded fifth in the draw.

