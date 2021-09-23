Left Menu

Soccer-Slow starts a concern for Solskjaer after Cup exit

Manager Solskjaer made 11 changes to the United side that beat West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday but was left frustrated by a largely ineffective performance as Lanzini's goal in the ninth minute sent the visitors through. "The first 10 minutes we were slow, pedestrian, both in possession and out of possession and that's something we have to address," Solskjaer told reporters.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United must eliminate the "pedestrian" starts from their game after an early goal from West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini knocked them out of the League Cup third round on Wednesday. Manager Solskjaer made 11 changes to the United side that beat West Ham 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday but was left frustrated by a largely ineffective performance as Lanzini's goal in the ninth minute sent the visitors through.

"The first 10 minutes we were slow, pedestrian, both in possession and out of possession and that's something we have to address," Solskjaer told reporters. "I wasn't very pleased with the start at all ... we can't find ourselves in these situations and expect to get wins like we've done fantastically in the last year-and-a-half. But we need to start games better."

Solskjaer also defended his decision to ring in the changes. "You want to go through but it's a long season. We've got big games coming up and that's the decision we made," he told Sky Sports.

"We're at the start of the season. We know it's going to be a long journey; Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League, we've got loads of games. We're going to keep doing what we're doing, trying to get results." United will return to league action against Aston Villa on Saturday. Solskjaer's side have 13 points from their opening five games, level with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table.

