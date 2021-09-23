Left Menu

Steve Elworthy appointed as CEO of Surrey

Steve Elworthy appointed as CEO of Surrey
Steve Elworthy, England and Wales Cricket Board's Managing Director of Events and Special Projects, has been appointed the new Chief Executive of county side Surrey.

ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison confirmed the appointment in a statement on the board's twitter handle.

''He has played a huge part in the development of cricket in England and Wales over so many years, including the success of major events like the ICC Women's and Men's Cricket World Cups in 2017 and 2019 and The Hundred this year,'' Harrison said.

Elworthy is a former South African international cricketer who represented his country is four Test matches and 39 ODIs between 1998 and 2002.

After retirement, the 56-year-old has worked in administration with Cricket South Africa and ECB.

