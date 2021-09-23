Left Menu

KKR opt to bowl, Rohit returns to lead Mumbai Indians

23-09-2021
KKR opt to bowl, Rohit returns to lead Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League here on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the team's opener against Chennai Super Kings, returned to lead Mumbai while KKR did not make any changes from the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Hardik Pandya once again did not feature in Mumbai's playing XI.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

