IPL 2021: KKR win toss, opt to field against MI

Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 23-09-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 19:19 IST
MI skipper Rohit Sharma and KKR captain Eoin Morgan (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. KKR named an unchanged playing XI for the game while Mumbai Indians made one change as Rohit Sharma came back into the side.

At the time of the toss, KKR skipper Morgan said: "We are going to bowl first. It worked in the first game and we are going for the same formula. Not getting complacent and sport has the knack to bite you in the back side. We have kept the same side." On the other hand, MI captain Rohit Sharma said: "Feeling good. Looking forward to the game. Just one change - Anmol misses out. Not a lot to be honest. Certain basics of cricket that was missed, we need to do right. We have spoken about it and hopefully, we can execute."

Mumbai Indians had lost their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) while KKR had registered a win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. Rohit-led Mumbai is at the fourth spot in the points table while KKR sits in the sixth position.

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Adam Milne Trent Boult. KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

