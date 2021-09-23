Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Garcia's American wife calls on US Ryder Cup fans to cheer not jeer

The American wife of Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia has called on her compatriots to show European players respect during the Ryder Cup after being embarrassed by some U.S. fans at the 2016 competition in Minnesota. Angela Akins said she hoped there would be no repeat of the atmosphere when the event was last held in the United States at Hazeltine National Golf Club.

Olympics-USOPC will require COVID-19 vaccine for all US athletes at Beijing Games

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee on Wednesday said all U.S. athletes hoping to compete at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. "Effective Nov. 1, 2021, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee will require all USOPC staff, athletes and those utilizing USOPC facilities – including the training centers – to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19," USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland wrote in a letter reviewed by Reuters.

Sabres strip captain title from Jack Eichel

The Buffalo Sabres stripped Jack Eichel of his captaincy after he failed a physical following his arrival to camp on Wednesday. Eichel, 24, was named captain in 2018 but has been at odds with the team over treatment for a herniated disk in his neck suffered in March.

Motor racing-W series cancels Mexico round, to end season in Texas

The all-female W Series, which supports Formula One, has cancelled its Mexican round and will end the season with a race double at next month's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, organisers said on Thursday. Mexico would have followed on from Texas but the race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez has been pushed back to Nov. 7 and paired with Brazil instead.

Boxing-'Power is in your spirit,' says challenger Usyk ahead of Joshua showdown

Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk on Thursday dismissed concerns that he did not possess the size and strength to take out world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, saying that the "power is in your spirit". The Briton will put his IBF, WBA and WBO belts on the line on Saturday against the undefeated Usyk, a former cruiserweight who is 18-0 in his professional career.

Cycling-Nibali returns to Astana after five years

Vincenzo Nibali has rejoined Astana–Premier Tech five years after leaving, the Kazakh team said on Thursday. Astana announced the 36-year-old's arrival for the 2022 season with a number of cryptic posts on their social media channels before releasing a statement, but they have not said for how long the Italian has signed.

MLB roundup: Rays wrap up playoff berth

Austin Meadows' three-run homer highlighted Tampa Bay's six-run third inning Wednesday afternoon, securing a playoff berth for the Rays in a 7-1 drubbing of the Toronto Blue Jays in St. Petersburg, Fla. After losing Tuesday despite being issued 11 walks and a hit batter, the Rays erupted by batting around against Toronto for the third time this season.

Soccer-Italian club Genoa bought by U.S. investment firm 777 Partners

Italy's oldest soccer team Genoa became the sixth Serie A side to come under American ownership on Thursday when Miami-based 777 Partners purchased the club from long-time owner Enrico Preziosi. The private investment firm is the latest U.S. owner in Italy's top league following the acquisitions of AC Milan, Fiorentina, Spezia, AS Roma and Venezia.

Motor racing-Bottas says he will take one for the team if asked

Valtteri Bottas said he would 'take one for the team' if Mercedes asked him to let title contender Lewis Hamilton overtake in Sunday's Russian Grand Prix. Bottas won in Sochi last year and has a strong record in Russia, taking his first Formula One victory at the circuit in 2017.

Olympics-Norway rules out mandating vaccines ahead of Beijing Games

Norway, the most successful country in the history of the Winter Olympics, will not follow in the footsteps of the United States and insist that those travelling to the Beijing Games are vaccinated against COVID-19, a representative told Reuters. Sweden and Finland are likely to follow Norway's line while Germany will wait for the Beijing 2022 playbook, which will outline the Games' COVID-19 protocols, to be issued in October before making a decision on its policy for vaccination.

