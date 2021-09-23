Cricket-Lancashire seal dramatic win over Hampshire to stay in title race

Captain Dane Vilas dug in for a superb unbeaten knock of 47 to lead Lancashire to a dramatic one-wicket win over Hampshire on Thursday and keep his team in the County Championship title race.

Chasing 196, Lancashire looked to be easing to victory with nine runs required before Hampshire hit back with three wickets in as many overs to set up a tense finish. Vilas held his nerve, though, and hit the winning runs off Liam Dawson. A win for Hampshire would have made them champions, but Lancashire can now win the title if Warwickshire fail to beat Somerset at Edgbaston on Friday. The home side ended day three 157 runs ahead, with Rob Yates (72) and skipper Will Rhodes (42) at the crease.

Hampshire had an opportunity to claim the championship for the first time since 1973 after Warwickshire failed to take maximum bowling points in Somerset's first innings. Tom Bailey returned career-best figures of 7-37 as Hampshire were bowled out for 193 after resuming day three on 158-7. Alex Davies (44) gave Lancashire a solid start but Mason Crane completed fine bowling figures of 5-41 before Vilas saw his side home.

A favourable result at Edgbaston would give Lancashire their first title since 2011. Nottinghamshire can finish second by beating Yorkshire at Trent Bridge, where they have been set a target of 174 for victory.

