Left Menu

Soccer-Top dogs Napoli crush Sampdoria to continue perfect start

Elsewhere, Ciro Immobile scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Lazio at Torino, but the Roman club put in another underwhelming performance under new coach Maurizio Sarri. Marko Pjaca headed the hosts in front after 76 minutes moments after stepping off the bench, and the Croatian was denied a second by a smart Pepe Reina save.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 24-09-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 00:09 IST
Soccer-Top dogs Napoli crush Sampdoria to continue perfect start
  • Country:
  • Italy

Napoli reclaimed top spot in Serie A as in-form striker Victor Osimhen struck twice in an impressive 4-0 win at Sampdoria on Thursday, their fifth consecutive league victory. Luciano Spalletti's side are two points clear of Inter Milan and AC Milan with a perfect 15 points, scoring 14 goals and conceding two in their five games.

Osimhen's cushioned volley put the visitors ahead after 10 minutes at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris before two good saves from David Ospina denied Samp an equaliser. Napoli pulled clear through an arrowed Fabian Ruiz strike before the break, and explosive strikes from Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski completed the rout.

Osimhen, who had enough opportunities to score a hat-trick, took his tally to five goals in five games in all competitions as the Partenopei continued to make an early statement about their title credentials. Elsewhere, Ciro Immobile scored a stoppage-time penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Lazio at Torino, but the Roman club put in another underwhelming performance under new coach Maurizio Sarri.

Marko Pjaca headed the hosts in front after 76 minutes moments after stepping off the bench, and the Croatian was denied a second by a smart Pepe Reina save. Vedat Muriqi was tripped in the box late on to allow Immobile to convert a penalty, minutes after the Italy striker hit the bar with a header.

Lazio are seventh in the standings with eight points, with Torino one point behind in 10th and Sampdoria 13th on five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021