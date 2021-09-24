Left Menu

KKR fined for slow-over rate against Mumbai Indians

24-09-2021
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan and his team-mates have been fined for the side's slow-over rate during their seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in an Indian Premier League match here.

According to an official statement, Morgan has been fined Rs 24 lakh while rest of his team members in the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of their individual match fee.

''The Kolkata Knight Riders have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 23,'' read a statement issued by the IPL.

''As it was the team’s second offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Eoin Morgan was fined Rs 24 lakhs.

''The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser of either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 percent of their individual match fee.'' KKR produced a clinical performance for the second successive game since IPL's resumption to tame the mighty Mumbai Indians by seven wickets, riding on fluent fifties from Rahul Tripathi (74 not out) and rookie Venkatesh Iyer (53).

The win also saw the two-time former champions enter the top-four in the points table on Thursday. KKR will next play Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings here on September 26.

