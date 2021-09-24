Left Menu

Trailblazer basketball player Satnam to try hand at pro-wrestling

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:22 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:14 IST
Trailblazer basketball player Satnam to try hand at pro-wrestling
Basketball player Satnam Singh Bhamara, who became the first Indian to be drafted into an NBA team before being banned or doping, has decided to try his hand at wrestling by sealing a deal with a professional league in the USA.

The 25-year-old Singh, who created history when he was picked in the NBA draft by Dallas Mavericks in 2015, will begin his training to be a pro wrestler at the Atlanta-based Nightmare Factory, to compete in the All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

Singh follows in the footsteps of NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, who squared off alongside Jade Cargill in a mixed tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on ''AEW: Dynamite'' in March.

''While we've recently secured some of the hottest free agents on the planet, I'm also deeply committed to cultivating our own homegrown stars and the next generation of extraordinary professional wrestlers,'' Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW, said in a media release.

''In addition to Satnam's commanding 7'3'' stature, I was impressed with his high level of athleticism and charisma. He's an exciting addition to our roster, and I'm looking forward to our fans getting to know Satnam's personality and watching his development.'' Singh is currently serving a two-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) disciplinary panel for failing a dope test in 2019.

His suspension is due to end on November 19.

