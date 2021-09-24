Left Menu

Rugby-Pumas have potential to burst Wallabies bubble, says Hooper

The Wallabies are riding high after two wins over world champions South Africa but captain Michael Hooper thinks Argentina will be no less of a challenge in Townsville on Saturday.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 24-09-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 10:38 IST
Rugby-Pumas have potential to burst Wallabies bubble, says Hooper
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Wallabies are riding high after two wins over world champions South Africa but captain Michael Hooper thinks Argentina will be no less of a challenge in Townsville on Saturday. The Pumas have lost all four of their Rugby Championship tests this season, conceding 136 points and scoring only 35 in two matches against the All Blacks and two against the Springboks.

After a rare win over the All Blacks last year, Hooper captained Australia to two draws against the South Americans and so knows well that taking the Pumas lightly is foolhardy. "Argentina pose very different threats but (are) no less dangerous, when they are 'on', they're a hard team," Hooper told reporters on Friday.

"I think in the games they've played, even though the score might not suggest it, they've made the All Blacks work and made if difficult for them at times, and we've got to be on our game tomorrow." Australia were their own worst enemies at times against the Pumas last season, allowing themselves to be drawn into a dogfight and giving up too many penalties.

"They can hurt you if you're sloppy," Hooper added. "If your discipline is not good, as it wasn't sometimes last year, they go three-six-nine on the scoreboard and then all of a sudden you're chasing a game."

The 113-cap flanker was also wary of Australia getting ahead of themselves in their quest for the brand of rugby they want to be identified with the Wallabies. "Confidence and belief are high," he said. "The pitfalls of that are not sticking to that, and moving away from the game plan you're trying to develop.

"Off two losses, you're trying to find that solution. Then you get that solution and it's 'okay how do you grow that'. It's being comfortable with working at the little things, not looking for miracle passes or anything like that. "Building a performance is something we need to keep working at."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
New research finds how associative memories are formed

New research finds how associative memories are formed

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021