Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Gymnast Aly Raisman opens up about sexual abuse in TV special

Two-time Olympian gymnast and sexual abuse survivor Aly Raisman is sharing her story of resilience and healing in a new television special, "Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light." In the three-hour, two-part special Raisman recounts her journey to recovery and speaks with various survivors and experts on sexual abuse, including #MeToo founder Tarana Burke.

Golf - Garcia equals Faldo's record for Ryder Cup match wins

Sergio Garcia demonstrated his Ryder Cup prowess yet again on a difficult opening morning for Europe at Whistling Straits as the Spaniard equalled the record for match wins in the competition. In tandem with world number one and fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, the 41-year-old revelled in the partisan atmosphere created by the American fans alongside Lake Michigan, playing beautifully to beat Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth on Friday.

Olympics - USOPC 'dedicated' to settlement plan for Nassar abuse victims

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee said on Friday it is dedicated to making sure the joint settlement agreement reached between the organisation, USA Gymnastics and survivors of the Larry Nassar sex-abuse scandal succeeds. USA Gymnastics and victims of the former national team doctor filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal three weeks ago that needs to be approved by survivors and insurers in order for it to move forward as a full settlement.

Golf-What's a Ryder Cup party without Europeans? Not as much fun

The Ryder Cup party was back in full swing at Whistling Straits on Friday as the United States roared out of the gate dominating the foursomes 3-1, but for American fans something was missing -- Europeans. Afterall, what fun is it if you can't rub it in.

British royal Kate meets new queen of tennis Raducanu

British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, joined Britain's new queen of tennis Emma Raducanu on court on Friday to celebrate the newly crowned U.S. Open Champion's achievement.

Raducanu, 18, shot to fame this month after she became Britain's first female Grand Slam champion for 44 years.

Cycling-Lappartient elected unopposed to second term as UCI president

David Lappartient has been re-elected for a four-year second term as president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), the governing body said on Friday, having stood unopposed at its congress during the Road World Championships in Belgium. Lappartient, who took over from Britain's Brian Cookson in 2017, will remain in his role until 2025. The Frenchman, 48, was previously president of the European Cycling Union.

Report: Ravens LB Jaylon Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19

The Baltimore Ravens placed four members of the defensive front on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The move came after ESPN reported outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson tested positive for the virus. The others added to the list were defensive tackle Brandon Williams, defensive end Justin Madubuike and linebacker Justin Houston.

NFL - Return of American football brings joy amid COVID-19 malaise

The return of fans to NFL games this season has come as a welcome boost to a nation reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed thousands of lives and forced changes to almost every facet of American life. Fans were largely shut out of stadiums last season to stem the spread of the virus but have returned in force, donning jerseys in Dallas, face paint in Seattle, and blocks of cheese on their heads in Green Bay.

Golf-Spieth nearly ends up in Lake Michigan after remarkable Ryder Cup shot

American Jordan Spieth nearly ended up in chilly Lake Michigan after hitting a remarkable shot out of the rough from an extreme slope as part of a desperate bid to extend a Ryder Cup foursomes match against Europe on Friday. Trailing Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia by two at the par-three 17th, Justin Thomas left playing partner Spieth with a daunting recovery shot off a cliff left of the green after his tee shot at the penultimate hole rebounded off a huge mound.

Soccer-Court docks Brazilian club three points for racial abuse by official

A Brazilian second division club were docked three points and had one of their senior officials banned from football for 360 days on Friday after the country's sporting tribunal found him guilty of abusing an opposing player during a recent match. The Supreme Court of Sporting Justice also fined the team, Brusque, 60,000 reais ($11,246.70) and the official, head of its Deliberative Council Julio Antonio Petermann, 30,000 reais.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)