Soccer-Barcelona coach Koeman given two-match touchline ban

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been handed a two-game touchline ban by the Spanish soccer federation's competition committee after he was shown a red card in Thursday's goalless LaLiga draw with Cadiz, the Catalan club said. Club President Joan Laporta had backed Koeman as manager before Thursday's match but also said he had to start producing better football and the board would not shirk tough decisions if needed.

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has been handed a two-game touchline ban by the Spanish soccer federation's competition committee after he was shown a red card in Thursday's goalless LaLiga draw with Cadiz, the Catalan club said. Koeman was dismissed in the dying seconds of the match for dissent after Sergio Busquets had kicked a second ball that was on the pitch into an opposition player to get the game stopped.

The Dutchman will be absent from the touchline for Sunday's home game with Levante and next week's trip to champions Atletico Madrid. Barcelona, who are seventh in the standings with nine points from five games, said they would appeal to reduce Koeman's ban to one game.

Barcelona's poor results have heaped pressure on Koeman, whose future at the club has come under doubt. Club President Joan Laporta had backed Koeman as manager before Thursday's match but also said he had to start producing better football and the board would not shirk tough decisions if needed.

