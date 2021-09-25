Left Menu

Soccer-Champions Atletico suffer shock loss at Alaves

Reuters | Vitoria | Updated: 25-09-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 19:36 IST
Victor Lagauardia's fourth-minute header from a Ruben Duarte corner was enough for the hosts to secure their first win of the season. Image Credit: Twitter (@atletienglish)
Atletico Madrid's Spanish title defence was dealt a blow as they suffered a shock 1-0 defeat at lowly Alaves in LaLiga on Saturday. Victor Lagauardia's fourth-minute header from a Ruben Duarte corner was enough for the hosts to secure their first win of the season.

Atleti huffed and puffed as they attempted to find a way back into the match, but were kept out by admirable defending from the hosts. The result left Diego Simeone's side second, two points behind leaders Real Madrid, who are in action later on Saturday when they host Villarreal.

Alaves moved off the foot of the table.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

