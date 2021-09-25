Left Menu

Dhoni should bat at No.4 once CSK qualifies for IPL playoffs: Gambhir

Gambhir, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the title twice, said Dhoni needs to play at number four no matter if the team is chasing or defending a total.MS Dhoni should bat at No.4 once CSK qualifies for the playoffs, irrespective of whether you are chasing or batting first so that you are able to spend time in the middle, Gambhir told Star Sports.I will want to see that, hopefully it happens.

Updated: 25-09-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:39 IST
Dhoni should bat at No.4 once CSK qualifies for IPL playoffs: Gambhir
Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir reckons that skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni should promote himself to the number four position once Chennai Super Kings qualifies for the knockout stage of the IPL.

CSK are currently placed at the second position in table with 14 points from nine matches.

Dhoni came out to bat at number six in both the matches after the resumption of the IPL in UAE, scoring 3 and 11 not out against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Gambhir, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the title twice, said Dhoni needs to play at number four no matter if the team is chasing or defending a total.

''MS Dhoni should bat at No.4 once CSK qualifies for the playoffs, irrespective of whether you are chasing or batting first so that you are able to spend time in the middle,'' Gambhir told Star Sports.

''I will want to see that, hopefully it happens. The best thing about a captain is that it is his own wish, he can bat anywhere he wants.'' Dhoni has scored just 51 runs so far this season.

''Your No.3 and No.4 will not always score runs. You need to bat a little more. The more runs you score, it will keep getting easier,'' Gambhir said.

''You will qualify for the playoffs but it should not happen that the responsibility falls on you, you lose early wickets and you have to come and score runs.'' CSK will face KKR on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

