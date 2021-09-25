Left Menu

Soccer-Everton condemn Norwich to sixth straight defeat

The visitors were better in attack after the break, with Normann and Ben Gibson going close but Everton crushed any hopes of a comeback when Doucoure finished smartly in the 77th minute after being played in by Demarai Gray. Everton climbed into sixth place and Norwich stayed bottom of the table.

Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure were on target as Everton condemned Norwich City to their sixth straight Premier League defeat with a comfortable 2-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday. A subdued first half sprung to life in the 28th minute when Norwich loanee Ozan Kabak was adjudged to have brought down Allan in the box following a lengthy VAR check and Townsend dispatched the spot-kick.

