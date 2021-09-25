IPL 2021: Jason Holder skittles PBKS for 125/7

Jason Holder starred with the ball as SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) restricted Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 125/7 in their allotted twenty overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. For SRH, Holder scalped three wickets and conceded just 19 runs in four overs. Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Sandeep Sharma returned with one wicket each. For PBKS, Aiden Markram and KL Rahul played innings of 27 and 21 respectively.

Put in to bat first, PBKS had a horror start as they lost both their openers inside the first powerplay. Bowling his first over, Jason Holder removed KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal in the fifth over of the innings. Punjab skipper went back after scoring 21 off 21 balls while Mayank managed just 5. After the first six over, Punjab's score read 29/2. Aiden Markram and Chris Gayle tried to regain the momentum by stabilising the innings of the team in red. With a couple of boundary-less over, PBKS moved to 55/2 after 10 overs.

Rashid Khan proved lethal with his spin, as he gave SRH a crucial breakthrough in the 11th over of the match. The Afghan player dismissed Gayle for 14 after trapping him in front of wickets for lbw. In the very next over Nicholas Pooran walked back to the pavilion after hitting the first six of the night. Sandeep Sharma caught Pooran on his own knuckleball delivery.

Aiden Markram (27 off 32 balls) was sent back by Abdul Samad in the 15th over. Soon, Deepak Hooda (13) joined Markram in the dressing room, as Holder got his third wicket of the match. Slower balls galore continued in death overs at Sharjah, as PBKS finished with a score of 125/7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed Nathan Ellis to get his first wicket of the match in the last over of PBKS' innings.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings (Aiden Markram 27, KL Rahul 21; Jason Holder 3-19, Rashid Khan 1-17) vs SunRisers Hyderabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)