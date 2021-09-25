Soccer-Leicester's Vardy scores at both ends in 2-2 draw with Burnley

Burnley were denied their first Premier League win of the season at Leicester City as Jamie Vardy scored an own goal before following it up with a brace in a 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. The visitors took the lead when Leicester striker Vardy attempted to clear a Burnley corner at the near post, but his glancing header beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel to find the back of the net.

After missing two opportunities to score in the first half, Vardy redeemed himself with an equaliser when he ran into space to receive Youri Tielemans' pass and beat Nick Pope with a low, angled shot that found the bottom corner. Burnley reclaimed the lead three minutes later when Ivorian midfielder Maxwel Cornet volleyed home from a Matej Vydra cross, giving Schmeichel no chance of making a save as he dived to the right.

However, with five minutes left in the game, Vardy made the breakthrough again when he used his pace to entice Pope into no man's land before rounding the keeper and side-footing the ball into an empty net from a narrow angle to make it 2-2. Chris Wood nearly won it for Burnley at the end with a stoppage time goal but it was disallowed for offside. The result leaves Sean Dyche's side in the relegation zone in 19th with two points from six games while Leicester are 12th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)