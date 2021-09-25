IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals fined for slow over-rate
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Saturday. As it was the team's second offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 24 lakh.
The rest of the members of the playing XI were each fined lesser than either Rs 6 lakhs or 25 per cent of their individual match fee. This is the second time in UAE that RR captain Samson has been fined for the slow over-rate. He was first fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on September 21. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
