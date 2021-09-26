Soccer-Gueye's goal inspires PSG to Montpellier win

Paris St Germain put on a solid display in the opening half to maintain their perfect record in Ligue 1 with Idrissa Gueye's fine goal inspiring them to a 2-0 home win against Montpellier on Saturday. Senegal midfielder Gueye fired home from just outside the box at a packed Parc des Princes and substitute Julian Draxler wrapped it up late to put the capital side on 24 points, 10 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille who host RC Lens on Sunday and have two games in hand.

Nice are third after they got back to winning ways by beating bottom side St Etienne 3-0 away three days after conceding their first defeat of the season. Champions Lille claimed their second consecutive win as Jonathan David's double gave them a 2-1 victory at Racing Strasbourg.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)