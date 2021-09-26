Left Menu

Soccer-Real frustrated at home by Villarreal

The result means Carlo Ancelotti's side move onto 17 points, three above city rivals Atletico Madrid, who lost 1-0 away to Alaves earlier in the day. It was a frustrating affair for the hosts where clear cut chances were few and far between, with the final ball too often lacking.

Real Madrid missed the chance to go five points clear at the top of LaLiga as they were held 0-0 by Villarreal at the Bernabeu on Saturday. The result means Carlo Ancelotti's side move onto 17 points, three above city rivals Atletico Madrid, who lost 1-0 away to Alaves earlier in the day.

It was a frustrating affair for the hosts where clear cut chances were few and far between, with the final ball too often lacking. Arnaut Danjuma looked most likely to score for the visitors, forcing goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois into a couple of smart stops in each half.

Real defender Eder Militao sent a header wide after the break from a Marco Asensio freekick as Madrid struggled to make a breakthrough. A combination of Isco and Vinicius Junior were denied by Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli as Unai Emery's side held on to secure a point.

